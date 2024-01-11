Republican Senators Oppose HHS Rule on Affirming Gender Identity in Foster Care

In a move signaling growing resistance to a proposed rule by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a group of Republican senators, under the leadership of Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, is pushing for the withdrawal of the said rule.

The rule, initiated by HHS’ Administration for Children and Families, stipulates that foster families must affirm the self-identified gender identity of children under their care.

Such an affirmation includes the use of chosen names and pronouns, and failure to comply could result in the transfer of children from their current homes.

The rule’s primary objective is to safeguard LGBTQI+ youth and prevent any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.

It also contains provisions for religious exemptions, albeit subject to evaluation based on compelling government interest and the availability of less restrictive alternatives.