Politics

Republican Senators Oppose HHS Rule on Affirming Gender Identity in Foster Care

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Republican Senators Oppose HHS Rule on Affirming Gender Identity in Foster Care

In a move signaling growing resistance to a proposed rule by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a group of Republican senators, under the leadership of Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, is pushing for the withdrawal of the said rule.

The rule, initiated by HHS’ Administration for Children and Families, stipulates that foster families must affirm the self-identified gender identity of children under their care.

Such an affirmation includes the use of chosen names and pronouns, and failure to comply could result in the transfer of children from their current homes.

The rule’s primary objective is to safeguard LGBTQI+ youth and prevent any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.

It also contains provisions for religious exemptions, albeit subject to evaluation based on compelling government interest and the availability of less restrictive alternatives.

Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

