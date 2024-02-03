Republican Party Unlikely to See Repeat of 2016 Nomination Challenge at Upcoming Convention

The Republican National Convention is on the horizon, set to be held in Milwaukee, where the party will formally nominate its candidate for the upcoming presidential race. But unlike in 2016, there will be no internal struggles to deny the nomination to Donald Trump. In fact, the Republican Party leadership and officials have already signaled that there's little chance of a repeat of the previous convention's tumult.

Unwavering Loyalty to Trump

In 2016, a section of the party made unsuccessful attempts to release delegates from their obligation to support Trump. They sought instead to throw their weight behind Senator Ted Cruz. This year, however, Trump's allies have solidified RNC rules and processes, making any potential convention upheaval highly unlikely. Even those who were once vocal in opposition have now become key Trump defenders. Senator Mike Lee and Harriet Hageman, who once voiced their dissent, are now staunch supporters of Trump.

Preemptive Measures to Ensure Loyalty

The Trump campaign has not left anything to chance. They've taken proactive steps to ensure that the delegates sent to Milwaukee are loyalists, which further decreases the possibility of rogue delegates disrupting the convention. Republican Party members are confident about the strong pro-Trump sentiment amongst delegates. RNC committeeman Robert Steele of Michigan, for instance, is confident that the state's delegates will be strongly pro-Trump.

Unfazed by Legal Challenges

Interestingly, these developments come at a time when Trump might be facing trial. Despite this, Arizona RNC committee member Lori Klein Corbin views the trials as a political witch hunt. She does not foresee any rules changes that would allow delegates to be unbound. Henry Barbour, an RNC member from Mississippi, sees a small possibility for delegates to choose someone other than the presumptive nominee. However, he believes the chances of that happening to be less than 1%. The current RNC rules require more than 94% of the delegates to vote for the candidate they are pledged to support for at least one round of balloting. An RNC member body rule allows for a waiver to unbind delegates only if compliance is impossible.