Republican Panel Exposes Alleged Organ Harvesting in Abortion Industry, 2024

On Tuesday, a group of Republican House members, led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, convened a panel to shed light on what they describe as the 'horrific' organ harvesting and trafficking of aborted babies. The panel featured David Daleiden, founder of the Center for Medical Progress, and Terrisa Bukovinac, founder of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAUU), who testified against Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics for their alleged involvement in a lucrative biomaterial black market.

Undercover Investigations and Congressional Calls

David Daleiden highlighted his undercover work revealing Planned Parenthood employees discussing the sale of aborted baby body parts. He urged the House to launch a formal investigation into the abortion industry's role in organ harvesting. Rep. Chip Roy emphasized the need for congressional action, suggesting that funding for fetal experimentation should be cut from the National Institutes for Health (NIH) budget.

Allegations of Federal Complicity and Legal Battles

Daleiden accused Vice President Kamala Harris of covering up the abortion industry's organ harvesting practices during her tenure as California's attorney general. He detailed how his apartment was raided, and his undercover footage was seized under her orders, leading to a $25 million fine against his group. Moreover, Daleiden's investigations uncovered experiments funded by federal grants, including one where aborted baby scalps were grafted onto lab rats.

Public Outcry and Political Repercussions

The panel also shed light on the discovery of late-term aborted babies, including a 33-week-old boy, outside a Washington D.C. abortion clinic. These findings prompted pro-life activist Terrisa Bukovinac to call for congressional subpoenas and independent body examinations. Rep. Mary Miller criticized the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services for their inaction, urging Congress to hold these departments accountable for enforcing federal law against illegal abortion practices.

This panel not only highlights the deeply polarizing issue of abortion in the United States but also raises significant ethical, legal, and political questions regarding the use of aborted fetal tissue in research and the oversight of abortion clinics. The implications of these allegations, if proven true, could lead to substantial changes in federal funding, legal frameworks, and the public's perception of abortion and fetal tissue research.