Republican Panel Exposes Alleged Aborted Baby Organ Harvesting, Calls for Investigation

On Capitol Hill, a panel hosted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, and spearheaded by several Republican House members, shed light on what they termed as "horrific" organ harvesting and trafficking involving aborted babies. The event, featuring David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress and Terrisa Bukovinac of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, aimed to unveil the dark underbelly of a lucrative biomaterial black market purportedly involving Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics across the nation.

Undercover Investigations and Public Outcry

Daleiden, known for his undercover videos exposing Planned Parenthood employees discussing the sale of fetal body parts, called for the House to launch a formal probe into the abortion industry's role in organ harvesting. These allegations, underscored by video evidence and firsthand accounts, have reignited debates over the ethical and legal boundaries of abortion practices and fetal tissue research. The panel highlighted the lack of federal oversight, allowing for what they claim are illegal activities within the abortion sector.

Allegations of High-Level Cover-Ups

The discussion took a dramatic turn with claims of a cover-up reaching the highest levels of government. Daleiden pointed fingers at Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of obstructing justice during her tenure as California's attorney general by targeting him and his organization following the release of the controversial videos. These accusations add a layer of political intrigue to an already contentious issue, suggesting that the implications of the alleged organ harvesting extend far beyond medical ethics into the realm of political power plays.

Implications and Calls for Action

The panel's findings and allegations have stirred a mix of horror, outrage, and skepticism, prompting calls for comprehensive investigations by the House. The focus on Planned Parenthood and the broader abortion industry's practices raises significant questions about the intersection of healthcare, ethics, and legality. As Congress considers these revelations, the potential for legislative and regulatory action looms, potentially altering the landscape of abortion rights and fetal tissue research in the United States.