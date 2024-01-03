Daniel Creighton Named Long Beach City Manager by Republican-Led Council

The Long Beach City Council, having recently achieved a Republican majority, has unanimously voted to appoint Daniel Creighton as the new city manager. The council’s decision was made with a 3-0 vote, notably missing one Democratic councilman who abstained, and another who was absent. This appointment marks a significant shift in the city’s leadership, given that Creighton is the sixth individual to fill the city manager role since 2017. His predecessor was Ronald Walsh, who served as the acting city manager and police commissioner.

Creighton’s Background

Creighton brings a robust resume to the table, having served as a vice president within the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s construction and development agency. His specific role within the agency at the time of his appointment remains unclear. However, his background in civil engineering and public policy, backed by a degree from Carnegie Mellon University, coupled with an MBA from Baruch College, paints a picture of a well-rounded, capable city manager. Beyond his academic and professional achievements, Creighton also has a history of service within Long Beach. He previously served on the city’s zoning board and even campaigned for the city council in 2021 but did not win.

Political Shift in Long Beach

The appointment of Creighton follows a significant political shift within the city council. The 2023 elections saw Republicans securing all seats, a change that brought new council members Brendan Finn, Christopher Fiumara, and Michael Reinhart into office. Finn was elected council president, with Fiumara serving as vice president. This Republican sweep has undoubtedly influenced the council’s decisions, including the appointment of Creighton. It remains to be seen how this new composition will impact Long Beach’s future policies and developments.