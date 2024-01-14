en English
Elections

Republican Joseph Howe Backs Haley as Trump Leads Iowa Caucus Polls

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
The political landscape in Iowa is abuzz as Joseph Howe, a Republican who once distanced himself from the party, returns to participate in the state’s caucuses. A libertarian of Mexican-American descent, Howe has thrown his support behind former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, citing her moderate views on immigration and economic freedom. Haley, however, faces a stiff challenge from Donald Trump, the former president who, despite facing 91 criminal charges, leads the polls with over 51%.

A Crucial Contest in Frigid Temperatures

As the mercury plummets to minus 26 degrees in Iowa, the political temperature continues to rise. The biting cold has forced the cancellation of several campaign events, driving candidates to switch to virtual rallies. But the weather hasn’t dampened the importance of the upcoming caucuses. They serve as a critical milestone in the U.S. election process, setting the pace for the candidates heading into the primary races in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

The Trump Factor

Analysts like Charlie Cook liken Trump’s dominance in the polls to that of an incumbent president running for re-election. Other candidates appear to be vying for second place. Trump’s supporters, such as antiques dealer and ministry leader Dick Green, laud his presidency and express fear of the ‘globalists.’ They dismiss the criminal charges against him as mere political maneuvering from Democrats. The unwavering loyalty of Trump’s base is evident, and his primary rivals have refrained from launching direct attacks, focusing instead on each other.

Clashing Candidates, Diverging Debates

In a recent CNN debate, Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis clashed over various issues, while Trump fielded softer questions during a Fox News event. The disparity between the debates underscores the influence Trump continues to wield over the party, despite his legal woes. As the race intensifies, the outcome of the Iowa caucuses will set the tone for what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested Republican nomination.

Elections Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

