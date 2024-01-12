en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Republican Candidates’ Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:17 pm EST
Republican Candidates’ Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate

The recent Republican primary debate witnessed a conspicuous failure on the part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to engage with Gen Z voters. This younger demographic is gradually becoming a potent political force, and their concerns need to be addressed more effectively by political candidates.

Disconnect with Gen Z Voters

Both DeSantis and Haley focused on important issues such as veteran suicide rates and the necessity of telehealth and mental health care in schools. However, they missed addressing a crucial problem plaguing this younger generation – the loneliness epidemic. With Democratic candidates making conscious efforts to reach out to Gen Z, the Republican candidates’ lack of attention to such significant issues may result in a missed opportunity to connect with young voters.

The Rising Political Influence of Generation Z

The 2020 election saw a high youth voter turnout, the highest since 1972, underscoring the growing political influence of Generation Z. Statistics indicate that 30 percent of Gen Z aligns with Democrats while 24 percent lean towards Republicans. This suggests that Gen Z’s political loyalty is not tied exclusively to one party.

Success of Vivek Ramaswamy’s Engagement Strategy

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy stands out in his efforts to engage with Gen Z conservatives. He addresses their unique concerns and leverages nontraditional media channels such as podcasts and TikTok to reach out to them. His participation in a town hall with online personalities Tim Pool and Candace Owens, which garnered significant viewership on YouTube, is a testament to his successful approach.

Need for a Youth Outreach Strategy

For Republican candidates to gain traction with Gen Z, they need to adopt a strategy akin to Ramaswamy’s – increasing visibility on media platforms frequented by young people and tailoring their messages to address the issues that resonate with them. The article urges Republican candidates to fine-tune their communication with Gen Z and develop a serious youth outreach strategy. This strategy should include a clear explanation of how their policies will benefit young Americans and a strong presence on the platforms they use.

0
Politics United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
41 seconds ago
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
North Carolina finds itself at the epicenter of a national debate, with the passage of a contentious legislation known as SB49, or the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights.’ The bill, which seeks to curtail discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, has drawn sharp criticism from LGBTQ advocates and Democrats. Bill’s Journey and Intention
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
Convicted Murderer Robin Garbutt Pleads Innocence, Cites Faulty Horizon Evidence
10 mins ago
Convicted Murderer Robin Garbutt Pleads Innocence, Cites Faulty Horizon Evidence
Logo Controversy Sparks Political Discord Between ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe Party
11 mins ago
Logo Controversy Sparks Political Discord Between ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe Party
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
3 mins ago
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures
7 mins ago
Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures
California Wealth Tax Proposal Rejected Amid Criticism and Constitutional Concerns
10 mins ago
California Wealth Tax Proposal Rejected Amid Criticism and Constitutional Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
42 seconds
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
55 seconds
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
1 min
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
2 mins
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
2 mins
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
3 mins
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
3 mins
NFL Playoffs Mark Historic Representation of Black Coaches
Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Bet on Yourself' Necklace
3 mins
Taylor Swift Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Bet on Yourself' Necklace
Life-Threatening Hyperthermia from Drug Overdoses at Melbourne Rave
3 mins
Life-Threatening Hyperthermia from Drug Overdoses at Melbourne Rave
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app