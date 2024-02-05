Republican Candidates for Texas House Districts to Discuss Policies at Public Forum

A political symposium for the Republican contenders of Texas House Districts 12 and 14 is slotted for Tuesday evening. The Bryan-College Station Tea Party, a local political organization, is orchestrating the event, scheduled to unfold at the Legends Event Center in Bryan from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Platform for Political Discourse
The primary objective of the forum is to furnish a stage for the candidates to articulate their viewpoints and interact with the public. The forum is an important platform for the participants to elucidate their political strategies and their visions for their respective districts.
Key Participants
Among the participants are HD 12 candidates Ben Bius, Trey Wharton, and John Harvey Slocum, along with HD 14 candidates Rick Davis and Paul Dyson. These individuals will have the opportunity to share their policy proposals and plans for their districts, offering voters a deeper understanding of their potential representatives.
Open to Public, Moderated by Notables
Renowned publisher of Texas Scorecard, Michael Quinn Sullivan will moderate the event, supported by Morgan Mangan and Lisa Cadena Craig. The forum is open to the public, allowing all interested parties to attend without any fees. This provides a momentous opportunity for voters to learn more about the candidates, their policies, and their visions for the districts they aim to represent.
In conclusion, the forum marks a significant event in the political landscape of Bryan-College Station, offering a platform for open discourse and deeper understanding of the candidates' perspectives.