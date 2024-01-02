en English
Politics

Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws from GOP Debate Amid Controversies

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws from GOP Debate Amid Controversies

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has officially withdrawn from the upcoming GOP debate in Iowa, citing unfair coverage and ‘shenanigans’ by the host network, CNN. Instead, Ramaswamy has announced plans to hold a live event with conservative media personality Tim Pool. His decision to back out of the mainstream debate and opt for a more partisan platform has raised concerns about his campaign’s messaging direction.

Ramaswamy’s Stance Against Mainstream Media

Ramaswamy’s withdrawal from the CNN-hosted debate comes amidst his repeated criticisms of mainstream media. He has previously slammed CNN for its biased coverage and unfair treatment towards him, pointing out multiple incidents that he deemed as prejudiced. However, his decision to step out of the debate due to perceived media bias has sparked discussions about the strength of his campaign and his ability to withstand scrutiny.

Low Poll Numbers and Trump’s Shadow

Ramaswamy’s withdrawal also coincides with doubts about his qualification for the debate, primarily due to his low polling numbers. He, along with other GOP primary candidates like Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, trail well behind former President Donald Trump in various surveys. Trump, despite having a significant lead, has chosen to skip the debates, further highlighting the divisions within the GOP.

Apoorva Ramaswamy: A Potential ‘Legendary First Lady’

During a recent small event with Iowa voters, Ramaswamy showered praise on his wife, Apoorva Ramaswamy, predicting she would be a ‘legendary first lady.’ His remarks drew positive responses from voters, with one commenting on her ‘simple elegance’ and making a crude remark about her physique. While the incident was minor, it underscored the challenge Ramaswamy faces in his campaign messaging. Many observers argue that he appears to be attracting support within the MAGA community based on superficial and inappropriate aspects rather than political substance.

Politics Society United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

