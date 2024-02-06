Republic of Guinea to Host Donor Round Table in Dubai for Sustainable Development Initiatives

The Government of the Republic of Guinea is set to host the Round Table of Donors (RTD) event on February 15 and 16, 2024, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This significant event is a crucial part of the Interim Reference Program (IRP) spanning from 2022 to 2025. The IRP is designed to synchronize Guinea's developmental initiatives with its ambitious Vision 2040, the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the ECOWAS 2050 Vision, and the African Union Agenda 2063.

Aligning Vision and Strategy

The Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Her Excellency Ms. Rose Pola Pricemou, highlights the importance of the RTD in securing funding and establishing strategic partnerships for Guinea's sustainable development. The RTD will provide a stage for the Guinean government to present its development priorities and strategic choices, with a focus on urban infrastructure, access to clean water, and economic diplomacy.

Addressing Multidimensional Challenges

The IRP aims to tackle challenges across various sectors, with the objective of creating a robust institutional framework. It endeavors to manage demographic dynamics, digitalization, economic diversification, and climate change. The program is structured around five main pillars: institutional rectification, macroeconomic and financial framework, legal framework and governance, social action, employment and employability, infrastructure, connectivity, and sanitation.

Funding Sustainable Development

The IRP comes with a price tag of approximately US$12.273 billion. Guinea plans to cover 72% of this cost with domestic resources, while the RTD seeks to secure the remaining funds through a combination of domestic savings, borrowing, establishing a sovereign fund, and international support. Her Excellency Rose emphasized that the Round Table aims to foster new global partnerships and promote South-South and Triangular cooperation.