Republic Day Preparations Marred by Khalistani Threats in Delhi

As India gears up for Republic Day celebrations, the capital Delhi has been hit by a wave of pro-Khalistan sentiments. Slogans advocating for Khalistan were discovered in the Chander Vihar area, causing a disturbance in the ongoing festive preparations. The Delhi Police swiftly responded, removing the inflammatory slogans and starting a legal proceeding. The incident coincides with threats from Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who had previously circulated videos threatening to hoist the Khalistani flag in Delhi on January 26.

The Threat from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Pannun, a dual American-Canadian citizen and founder of Sikhs for Justice, has been accused by the United States of being a potential assassination target by Indian nationals, including Nikhil Gupta and an unnamed Indian government official. His threats extend beyond the capital too. Recently, Pannun issued threats to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging gangsters to attack him on Republic Day. This has led to heightened security measures for Mann, who now enjoys Z+ category security cover.

Disruptions at Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

Moreover, Pannun has issued threats to disrupt the forthcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This significant event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. Pannun's threats have raised security concerns at the national level, leading to the deployment of additional security personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and special units.

The Role of Sikhs for Justice

The group Sikhs for Justice is speculated to be behind the painting of the Khalistan slogans in Delhi. This group has been calling for a referendum on Khalistan's independence and is known to misuse cyberspace to radicalize youth and instigate them to undertake terrorist activities. The group, declared an Unlawful Association by the Government of India, is believed to be mobilized by Pannun, especially around Indian national holidays.

Protest in Lok Sabha

In an unrelated incident, two men were arrested for releasing smoke bombs in the Lok Sabha, causing panic and disruption. While initially suspected to be associated with Khalistan, the police later confirmed that these individuals were protesting other issues and are now facing charges under India's anti-terror law UAPA.

The incidents highlight the ongoing challenges India faces from separatist elements, especially on the eve of national celebrations. As Republic Day approaches, the nation remains vigilant, with heightened security measures in place to ensure peaceful celebrations.