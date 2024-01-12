Republic Day Parade Rehearsal: Central Delhi Traffic Disrupted

The tranquility of central Delhi’s arterial roads, near the historic India Gate, is set to be disrupted for over five hours today due to the rehearsal of the Republic Day parade. The Delhi traffic police, in a bid to mitigate inconvenience, have disseminated an advisory urging the public to circumvent certain areas around the landmark during this time.

Areas to Avoid

High on the list of areas to be shunned are the Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath-Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road-Kartavyapath crossing. These areas, usually buzzing with vehicular cacophony, will be cordoned off from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM on January 12, 2024. Citizens are advised to seek alternative routes and brace for potential traffic snarls in surrounding areas.

Traffic Disruptions: A Recurring Theme

This advisory is not an isolated incident but follows a trend of similar traffic disruptions that occurred on the preceding Wednesday and Thursday. The rehearsals have necessitated intense vehicular checks near India Gate and Kartavyapath Path, leading to traffic disruptions. In a significant find during these checks, 45 live cartridges were recovered from an SUV, and a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against the driver, further intensifying the traffic situation.

Republic Day Parade: A Glimpse into the Celebration

Amongst the anticipatory buzz around the Republic Day parade, there are a few noteworthy inclusions this year. The Border Security Forces’ Women Contingent and Brass Band Contingent will be participating for the first time, signifying a milestone in gender representation in the forces. Additionally, the month-long National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp has commenced with a record number of girl cadets. French President Emmanuel Macron will grace the event as the chief guest, marking the 6th occasion of a French leader participating in this event, further cementing the diplomatic ties between India and France.