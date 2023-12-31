Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline

The heat of political debates is escalating in India as the country steadily approaches its significant annual event, Republic Day. A time that marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution and the country’s shift to a republic, the period leading up to it is typically characterized by intensified political activity and a surge in nationalistic passion. The discussions taking center stage revolve around national security, economic policies, and social issues.

High-Profile Snub or Mere Coincidence?

Adding fuel to the fire of political conversations is US President Joe Biden’s decision to decline Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to partake in the Republic Day festivities in January 2024. This move, interpreted by many as a slight towards India, comes amidst allegations of India’s involvement in an assassination attempt on Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a Sikh separatist leader and American citizen. Despite this, both leaders reiterated their dedication to fostering the aspirations of their citizens and strengthening their countries’ partnership.

India’s Stance on Global Politics

Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar defended India’s diplomatic strategy of engaging all key power centers and advocating for multi-alignment to reflect the reality of multipolarity. Jaishankar also justified India’s decision to import oil from Russia, stating that securing the best deal for the Indian people is his moral duty. Furthermore, he stressed India’s belief that the world order is excessively Western and the country’s refusal to normalize or discuss terrorism with Pakistan.

Republic Day Preparations Amid Controversy

The Ministry of Defence has urged all States that failed to qualify for the 2024 Republic Day Parade to display their tableaux at Red Fort in the National Capital between 23rd and 31st January 2024. Allegations of ‘discrimination’ against the States of Punjab, Delhi, and West Bengal after their tableaux were not short-listed for the Republic Day Ceremony have been dismissed as baseless by the Ministry.

India’s Declining Global Performance

The fervor around Republic Day in India has been overshadowed by the country’s decline in numerous global performance indicators. According to former Amnesty India Executive Director Aakar Patel, India’s ranking fell on 40 indicators between 2014 and 2020, a trend that worsened in 2021. The report also highlights a rise in extreme poverty in India, with over 4.6 crore Indians estimated to have fallen into this category. Furthermore, India’s performance in global democracy, economic freedom, and press freedom has also significantly declined.