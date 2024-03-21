Reps Urge NAFDAC: Revoke Sachet Alcohol Ban to Save Jobs, Economy

In a decisive move rooted in economic concerns, the House of Representatives has called upon the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to lift its ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and PET bottles smaller than 200ml. This appeal, articulated by Mrs. Regina Akume, Chair of the House Committee on NAFDAC, underscores the critical economic implications of the ban, highlighting potential job losses and investment risks.

Economic Implications and Legislative Response

The legislative body's resolution, passed on March 14, 2024, emerges against a backdrop of significant economic distress. The ban, according to the House, poses a threat to approximately 500,000 jobs and risks N800 billion in investments. At a time when Nigeria grapples with soaring inflation, unemployment, and foreign exchange scarcity, such measures could exacerbate poverty and economic instability. The House's intervention reflects a broader debate on balancing public health concerns with economic realities.

Proposed Regulatory Measures

Rather than enforcing a blanket ban, Mrs. Akume advocates for a nuanced approach, focusing on regulation and access control. She proposes the establishment of licensed liquor stores across local government areas, stringent age restrictions for alcohol purchases, and enhanced NAFDAC monitoring to ensure product quality and safety. Additionally, she calls for initiatives to promote recycling, thereby reducing raw material imports and conserving foreign exchange. These recommendations aim to address public health concerns while mitigating economic fallout.

Broader Economic and Social Context

The House's stance on the sachet alcohol ban transcends immediate economic concerns, touching on constitutional rights and the broader economic recovery agenda of President Bola Tinubu's administration. By advocating for the lifting of the ban, the House underscores the need for policies that support economic growth and job creation, particularly in sectors vulnerable to regulatory changes. This debate highlights the complex interplay between public health policies and economic sustainability in Nigeria.

The House of Representatives' call to NAFDAC marks a critical juncture in Nigeria's ongoing efforts to balance regulatory measures with economic imperatives. As the country navigates the challenges of economic recovery, the resolution to lift the ban on sachet and PET bottle alcohol sales underscores the need for policies that are sensitive to the socio-economic realities of Nigerians. The outcome of this appeal could have far-reaching implications for both the economy and public health, highlighting the importance of nuanced, informed policymaking in addressing contemporary challenges.