Reps Demand Health Minister's Explanation on $300M Malaria Fund Misuse Allegations

The House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Malaria, HIV/AIDS, and Tuberculosis has issued a stern ultimatum to Health Minister Ali Pate and Permanent Secretary Daju Kachollom, compelling them to clarify the alleged mismanagement of a $300 million fund earmarked for malaria combat efforts. This decisive move underscores the committee's determination to address potential financial discrepancies and ensure accountability within the health sector.

Advertisment

Summon and Allegations

The committee, led by Chairman Amobi Ogah, has given the officials a 72-hour deadline to appear before it or face the possibility of arrest, particularly targeting the Permanent Secretary for her repeated absences. The allegations center around the misappropriation of funds since 2021 and exclusion of indigenous manufacturers from the procurement of insecticidal nets, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the ministry's spending and procurement processes.

Financial Details and Concerns

Advertisment

Details emerged about the financing structure, revealing that Nigeria secured $100 million from the Islamic Bank and an additional $200 million from the World Bank, part of which was a grant. However, instead of prioritizing local content as mandated by the National Assembly, the ministry reportedly engaged the United Nations Office for Project Services for procurement at a cost exceeding $3 million. This action not only sidelined local manufacturers but also raised questions about the efficient use of the substantial funds aimed at eradicating malaria.

Implications and the Way Forward

The committee's uncompromising stance signals a critical juncture in Nigeria's fight against malaria, emphasizing the need for transparency and local participation in health initiatives. By holding key officials to account, the House of Representatives aims to safeguard public funds and ensure that efforts to combat malaria are both effective and inclusive. The outcome of this inquiry may set a precedent for handling future allegations of mismanagement in public health funding, with potential implications for policy and procurement practices.