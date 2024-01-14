Representative Thomas Albert Discusses Legislative Session and Forecasts Possible Referendum

In a recent installment of “To The Point,” Michigan State Representative Thomas Albert delved into the unfolding legislative session, reflecting on the notable events of 2023. A key issue Albert brought to the fore was the Democrats’ decision to adjust zoning rules, paving the way for the installation of solar and wind farms in rural areas.

Democratic Decision Raises Concerns

This policy alteration, according to Albert, could potentially overrule local preferences. The state has now been vested with the authority to establish renewable energy projects in rural regions, even in the face of opposition from local communities. Representing a rural part of Michigan, Albert views this as a significant and ongoing concern.

Potential Referendum Looms

Albert suggests that the discontent brewing among community members against this policy could potentially trigger a referendum in November. This would provide an opportunity for the public to voice their views and possibly overturn the contentious policy.

Legislative Priorities for the Year Ahead

Additionally, Albert shared his legislative priorities as the Michigan legislature resumes its activities. Some of these include addressing the proposed 554-acre Fish Creek solar farm by DTE Energy in Bushnell and Evergreen townships, the merger proposal of Stanton Community Fire Department with the Sheridan Fire Authority, and the process of selecting a contractor for the Township Hall expansion project in Otisco Township. Albert’s agenda reflects his commitment to address local concerns while balancing the state’s renewable energy targets.