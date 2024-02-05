Report Reveals House Speaker Mike Johnson's Anti-LGBTQ+ Advocacy with Tony Perkins

U.S House Speaker Mike Johnson's association with Tony Perkins, a recognized anti-LGBTQ+ activist and president of the Family Research Council (FRC), has come under scrutiny in a recent report from Accountable.us. The report traces a 25-year long relationship that began when Johnson was a law student and Perkins was a state representative in Louisiana. It delves into their collaborative ventures in conservative politics and anti-LGBTQ+ advocacy and underscores the growing influence of the FRC with Johnson's ascension to the Speaker's position.

Shared Anti-LGBTQ+ Advocacy

The report points to Johnson's legal work aimed at curtailing LGBTQ+ rights and his joint efforts with Perkins in founding the Louisiana Family Forum. Both Johnson and Perkins have been instrumental in pushing the conservative agenda, including efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Johnson's endorsement by the FRC's political action committee and his involvement with the Alliance Defense Fund (now Alliance Defending Freedom) further establishes his alignment with anti-LGBTQ+ stances.

National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance

Johnson recently spoke at the National Gathering for Prayer and Repentance, an event co-founded by Perkins. Although most of the Republican politicians and Christian right activists avoided direct anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric during the event, some expressed views contrary to LGBTQ+ rights. U.S. Representatives Randy Weber, Bob Good, Mary Miller, and Glenn Grothman made statements disparaging same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ identities. Rabbi Jonathan Cahn also shared extreme anti-LGBTQ+ views.

Impact on LGBTQ+ Rights and Reproductive Freedom

The report emphasizes the rising influence and prominence of the FRC with Johnson's rise to the Speaker's position. Accountable.us draws attention to the potential impact this could have on LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive freedom. The longstanding partnership between Johnson and Perkins, coupled with their shared anti-LGBTQ+ advocacy, raises concerns about the future of these rights under Johnson's leadership.