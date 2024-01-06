Report Advocates for Greater Citizen Participation in Pakistan’s Budget Process

In a bid to advance national financial transparency and inclusivity, a recent report is urging Pakistan to heighten citizen engagement in its budget formulation process.

The report, stemming from a decade of tireless work by the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI), underscores the vital role that everyday Pakistanis can play in shaping their country’s fiscal future.

The report highlights the potential of technology in fostering public participation, specifically recommending the establishment of a centralized digital platform.

Such a platform would simplify complex budgetary information, making it more digestible for the average citizen and thereby promoting informed engagement in the budgeting process.

By integrating technology into the budgetary process, the report suggests, the government can better facilitate a two-way dialogue between policymakers and citizens.

