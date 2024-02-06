Rep. Thomas Massie Grills January 6 Committee Chair on Investigation Shortcomings

In a recent inquiry, Republican Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie probed January 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson regarding the investigation into the infamous January 6th Capitol riot. Massie's line of questioning centered around two pivotal issues: the deletion of Secret Service texts and the examination of pipe bombs discovered at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Republican National Committee (RNC).

Deleted Records and Accountability

Thompson conceded that obtaining the complete records would have resulted in a more comprehensive report. However, he revealed that the Secret Service records were eradicated during the Trump administration, a fact the committee stumbled upon mid-investigation. The committee, which has now disbanded, had previously voiced concerns that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) might have failed to preserve crucial data, potentially breaching the law.

Massie pressed Thompson on the absence of accountability for the purged records. He criticized the lack of action aimed at holding the Secret Service responsible for the deletion of texts and expressed concerns about the potential withholding of evidence and lack of transparency in the committee's investigation.

Unanswered Questions about Pipe Bombs

The Kentucky representative then shifted his focus to the pipe bombs, underlining their significance and potential risks to then-incoming Vice President Kamala Harris, who was present at the DNC when the bombs were discovered. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Thompson admitted that the committee did not conduct a criminal investigation.

Thompson appeared unaware of certain details Massie presented, including the Secret Service's response to the bomb threat. Massie criticized the committee's lack of action in investigating the manner in which the Secret Service responded to the threat to Harris on January 6, indicating an oversight in their duty to safeguard the nation's leaders.