Rep. Scott Perry Questions Biden's Mental Competency, Urges Investigation

Questions of Competency

Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Representative and former Iraq veteran, has publicly expressed his doubts about President Joe Biden's ability to serve as Commander in Chief. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Perry questioned Biden's mental competency, stating, "He's not competent. He's not capable of serving as president and commander of our armed forces."

Perry's comments come on the heels of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report, which described Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory." Perry, echoing concerns raised by the report, emphasized that it's crucial for the American people to know if their president is fit to serve.

Urging Investigation

"We need to pursue these allegations," Perry said, calling on fellow Republicans to take action. Perry's concerns extend beyond questions of mental competency. He also accused the Biden administration of persecuting people based on their political beliefs.

"We've got to stop this," Perry told Fox News Digital. "We've got to do something about it, especially as legislators who hold the power of the purse." Perry's remarks reflect a growing chorus of Republican voices expressing concerns about the Biden administration's approach to governance.

Political Persecution and the Power of the Purse

Perry criticized the Biden administration for what he perceives as political persecution, stating, "There's a concerted effort to go after people because of their political beliefs." Perry's comments reflect a growing concern among Republicans about the perceived politicization of federal agencies.

As legislators who control the federal budget, Perry emphasized the crucial role Republicans play in holding the administration accountable. Perry's call to action underscores the mounting tension between the executive and legislative branches, with Republicans increasingly using their budgetary power as a check against the Biden administration.

Perry's call for investigating allegations against Biden reflects growing concerns among Republicans about the president's fitness for office. Moreover, Perry's criticism of the Biden administration's perceived political persecution highlights the increasing tension between the executive and legislative branches.

As Republicans continue to wield their budgetary power, Perry's comments underscore the critical role legislators play in holding the administration accountable. The debate over President Biden's mental competency and the broader implications of political persecution is likely to remain a contentious issue in the months ahead.