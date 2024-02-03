Rep. Ruben Gallego Advocates for Expansion of Child Tax Credit in Arizona Through Bipartisan Tax Bill

In a clear testament to the importance of family support structures, Representative Ruben Gallego, hailing from Arizona's 3rd Congressional District, has publicly backed the H.R. 7024, the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act. The legislation, a bipartisan tax package, proposes significant expansions to the Child Tax Credit (CTC), a move that strikes a personal chord with Gallego, who was raised by a single mother.

Under the proposed legislation, the Child Tax Credit could see a substantial expansion that would benefit an estimated 424,000 children in Arizona alone during its inaugural year. The bill aims to rectify limitations that have historically hampered poorer families from fully benefiting from the credit, increase the refundable amount per child, and make qualification for the CTC easier for more families.

Additional Reforms

The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act goes beyond the CTC. It also seeks to extend the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and introduce significant reforms to the expensing of research and development by businesses.

This facet of the legislation is anticipated to bring tangible tax relief to small businesses across Arizona and stimulate economic growth within the state.

Endorsement from Greater Phoenix Chamber

Gallego's advocacy for H.R. 7024 is not a solitary battle. The Greater Phoenix Chamber, under the leadership of President and CEO Todd Sanders, has also endorsed the bill, citing its potential to sustain economic investments from the semiconductor and tech sectors in Arizona.

Gallego's alignment with the interests of the Greater Phoenix Chamber underscores the shared goal of maintaining a competitive business environment in Arizona.