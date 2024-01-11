en English
Philippines

Rep. Robert Ace Barbers Cites PBBM’s Policies for Lower Unemployment, Tackles Prison Contraband

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
In an evident testament to the power of sound economic policies, the Philippines has seen a decrease in its unemployment rate. This positive shift has been attributed to the economic strategies implemented by the administration of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. (PBBM). The news comes straight from Surigao del Norte 2nd District Representative Robert Ace Barbers, who highlighted the administration’s efforts as a key factor in the improvement.

The Impact of PBBM’s Economic Policies

Rep. Barbers has been vocal about the role of the PBBM administration in the country’s economic upliftment. He believes that the decrease in the unemployment rate is a clear indication of the effectiveness of the administration’s strategic economic maneuvers. He also advocates for further amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution. According to Barbers, attracting more foreign investment will create more jobs and income opportunities for the Filipino people. His views have found support among other politicians who also see the potential of constitutional amendments in reducing unemployment further.

Addressing Prison Contraband

In addition to his economic insights, Rep. Barbers has also been proactive in dealing with issues of law enforcement and correctional facility management. Recently, he filed a bill aimed at eradicating the proliferation of prohibited items within all correctional and detention facilities in the country. This legislative initiative follows the recent confiscation of a large number of contraband items at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP). The issue of contraband in prisons has been a long-standing challenge, and Barbers’ move aims to reinforce security and order within the nation’s prison system.

As the nation grapples with economic challenges and law enforcement issues, the actions of figures like Rep. Barbers serve as a reminder of the significant role that sound policies and decisive action can play in shaping the future of a country. Whether it’s pushing for economic reforms or tackling prison contraband, the focus remains on bettering the lives of the Philippine people and ensuring a more secure and prosperous nation.

Philippines Politics
