Rep. Ro Khanna Proposes Political Reform for Greater Integrity

Representative Ro Khanna of California has introduced a new resolution aimed at implementing sweeping political reform within the United States judiciary and legislative branches. The resolution comes in response to growing concerns about Congressional inefficiency and the perceived influence of money in politics. Khanna believes the proposed reforms are common sense solutions that can gain bipartisan support and unify the country by returning to the fundamental principle of public service for the common good.

Resolution for Political Reform

Speaking to Newsmax, Khanna revealed the details of his resolution for political reform. The reform package includes term limits for Supreme Court justices and a series of other measures designed to address corruption perceptions and the abuse of public trust. Khanna is optimistic that his proposal for term limits on Supreme Court justices can withstand constitutional review, suggesting that it aligns with the original intentions of the Constitution.

Bipartisan Support and Future Hopes

Khanna stressed the bipartisan nature of his reforms, highlighting the necessity of working together to bring the nation together. His appearance on “The Record With Greta Van Susteren” emphasized his aspiration to bridge political divides and progress towards a government that operates with more integrity and less sway from special interest groups.

International Recognition for Bangladesh Genocide

In addition to his resolution, Khanna, along with other US Congress members, has also submitted a proposal for the international recognition of the Bangladesh genocide. The Netherlands and the European Union have been urged to acknowledge the genocide committed by the Pakistani army during the independence struggle of Bangladesh. The 1971 genocide in Bangladesh, often referred to as the ‘forgotten genocide’, is the focus of ongoing efforts for global recognition.