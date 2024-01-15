Rep. Mike Gallagher Takes a Stand Against CCP Land Purchases in the U.S.

In a climate of escalating global tensions, the Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Wisconsin Republican Representative Mike Gallagher, has taken a steadfast stance concerning land purchases by the CCP in the United States. This response comes in the wake of a report by the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) which unveiled the alarming scale of foreign land ownership in the U.S., particularly by the CCP.

The Second-Largest Foreign Landowner in the U.S.

According to the DCNF's report, Chen Tianqiao, a CCP member and the head of the international investment firm Shanda Group, holds ownership over roughly 200,000 acres of land in Oregon. This staggering acquisition positions him as the second-largest foreign landowner in the United States. The report further shed light on Chen's extensive ties to the Chinese government, underscoring his CCP membership and executive positions in organizations aligned with the CCP.

A Matter of National Security

Gallagher, discussing the issue on 'Sunday Morning Futures' with host Maria Bartiromo, asserted the urgency of addressing this matter. He disclosed that he has a bipartisan bill prepared to counter this issue, a legislative move designed to inhibit CCP land purchases, especially those in the vicinity of military bases. Gallagher's determination to promptly act on this issue underscores the potential national security threats posed by such land acquisitions.

The Oregon Purchase: A Closer Look

Chen's land purchase in Oregon, which transpired in 2015 for a sum of $85 million, exemplifies the extent of his ties to the Chinese government. This purchase not only ranked Chen as the 82nd-largest property owner in the United States, according to the Land Report, but it also cemented him as the second-largest foreign land owner in the U.S., falling behind only a Canadian family.