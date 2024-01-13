en English
Politics

Rep. Matt Rosendale Proposes Comprehensive Immigration Package to Overturn Biden Policies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST


Representative Matt Rosendale, a Republican from Montana, has launched an extensive legislative package on immigration. The package aims to overturn key policies implemented by the Biden administration and reinstate the immigration controls practiced during the Trump era. This package marks the latest attempt by Republicans to resolve the escalating crisis at the southern U.S. border.

The Five-Bill Package

The package comprises five bills, each addressing a distinct aspect of both legal and illegal immigration. The ‘Remain in Mexico Act’ stands out as a significant component of this package. It seeks to reestablish the policy that mandated migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum hearings were in progress. However, the Biden administration had ceased this policy, considering it ineffective and inhumane.

Another bill in the package proposes to make it a federal offense to evade law enforcement at border checkpoints. The ‘American Worker Protection Act’ is yet another part of the package that aims to encode a Trump-era rule about H-1B visas, discarded by the Biden administration. This rule was originally devised to safeguard American workers from the risk of being replaced by foreign labor.

Implications of the New Bills

The ‘Mass Immigration Reduction Act’, a part of Rosendale’s package, advocates for a five-year halt on most immigration, conditional on illegal border crossings falling below 10,000 per year. Furthermore, the ‘Count Only Citizens Act’ urges the inclusion of a citizenship query in the census. The goal of this latter bill is to exclude illegal immigrants from the count for congressional representation, an initiative that President Trump previously pursued without success.

Rosendale’s Criticism and Intentions

Rosendale has voiced strong criticism against the current administration, accusing it of ‘destroying our country with open border policies’. He emphasizes that his proposed bills aim to restore the successful policies from the Trump era while countering the ‘reckless, crime-encouraging, open-border policies’ of the Biden administration.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

