Rep. Ken Buck Firm on Voting No to Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas

On a crisp February morning, Representative Ken Buck, a Republican from the state of Colorado, sends ripples through the political landscape by declaring his intention to vote against the impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“This is not a high crime or misdemeanor. It's not an impeachable offense. This is a policy difference...It's wrong and we should not set this precedent," Rep. Buck said.

Impeachment: A 'Political Gimmick'

In a political climate where many of his fellow Republicans are leaning towards impeachment, Representative Buck's stance has raised eyebrows and triggered intense discussions. Labeling the impeachment efforts as a 'stunt' and a 'political gimmick,' Buck remains firmly against the idea, citing that Secretary Mayorkas is not impeachable according to constitutional experts and former members. He is of the firm belief that the allegations against Mayorkas do not constitute 'high crimes or misdemeanors', which are the constitutional grounds for impeachment.

A Matter of Policy, Not Impeachment

Representative Buck views the situation surrounding Secretary Mayorkas as a mere policy disagreement, which he opines does not warrant the extreme measure of impeachment. Constitutional experts and former members, whom Buck has consulted with, align with his perspective, agreeing that Mayorkas' actions do not qualify as impeachable offenses. Several other conservative voices, including former Trump impeachment lawyer Alan Dershowitz, have also opposed the impeachment, stating that there is no evidence that meets the bar for impeachment.

Preventing a Dangerous Precedent

By taking this stance, Representative Buck is cautioning against setting a dangerous precedent where policy differences are addressed through impeachment rather than through the legislative process or other means of political discourse. This, he warns, could lead to a future where Democrats might retaliate by trying to impeach Republican cabinet members or conservative Supreme Court justices.

In the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority, Buck's opposition complicates the impeachment effort, potentially derailing the entire process. His decision has also sparked intense speculation about the impact of the border situation on the 2024 election, with Republicans holding up a deal for more money for border security, and President Biden working to build a partnership with Mexico to address the issue.