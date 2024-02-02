Rep. John James Supports Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act

In a significant move, Representative John James of Michigan's 10th Congressional District has cast his vote in favor of the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act. The legislation, which includes provisions for enhancing the child tax credit and restoring research and development expensing, is projected to create 9,475 jobs and inject $808 million in wages into Michigan's economy.

A key feature of the bill is the expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC). The revamped CTC boosts the maximum refundable amount per child to $1,800 in 2023, $1,900 in 2024, and $2,000 in 2025. This adjustment is expected to provide eligible families with an additional $900 on average this tax season. By 2025, this measure alone could potentially lift half a million children out of poverty.

Reigniting Hope for American Families

Rep. James, a staunch advocate for the child tax credit, had earlier introduced the Reignite Hope Act during the current congressional term. This act underscores his commitment to supporting American families and workers. The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act is seen as a significant step forward for Michigan and the country. Its provisions are anticipated to have a positive impact, particularly the ones centered around the child tax credit and research and development.

Rep. James expressed pride in supporting the bill, which he believes will offer the much-needed support to working parents and spur research and development, consequently fortifying Michigan's workforce and economy. The bill, besides fostering job creation and American competitiveness, also includes measures to cut red tape, support small businesses, and save taxpayers money.

Following the House of Representatives' approval, the bill, H R 7024, is now up for Senate consideration. The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act, if passed, will deliver significant tax relief to American families and workers, along with introducing critical business provisions related to expensing, interest deductions, bonus depreciation, and double taxation relief for businesses engaged in cross-border activities with Taiwan.