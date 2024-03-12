GOP's Jordan Targets Biden's Classified Docs, Cites Double Standard

Republican Representative Jim Jordan, House Judiciary Committee Chairman, signaled plans to question former special counsel Robert Hur about President Joe Biden's possession of classified documents. Jordan highlighted the perceived "double standard" in not prosecuting Biden, unlike former President Donald Trump.

Amidst rising tensions, Rep. Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray with contempt of Congress. This comes in light of allegations that the FBI withheld crucial information regarding their interactions with major social media platforms about Hunter Biden prior to the 2020 Presidential election. Jordan demands the identities of FBI officials involved in discussions with Twitter and Facebook, accusing them of influencing content moderation related to Hunter Biden's controversial laptop story.

Escalating Standoff

Rep. Jordan has given Director Wray a deadline until March 25 to disclose details or face contempt proceedings. The controversy centers around the FBI's alleged meetings with social media giants to discuss potential Russian interference in the 2020 election, specifically regarding derogatory information about the Biden family. Jordan argues that these warnings led to the suppression of a legitimate news story by the New York Post about Hunter Biden's laptop, which contained details of his foreign business dealings. Despite later confirmation of the laptop's authenticity, Jordan claims the FBI made an 'institutional decision' to withhold direct answers about the matter.

Widening Inquiry

This incident is part of a broader inquiry by congressional Republicans into the Biden administration's handling of several issues linked to Hunter Biden, including his tax affairs and foreign business activities. The Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden, initiated in 2018, faced scrutiny after allegations of felony tax evasion were brought forward by IRS whistleblowers. Moreover, Jordan has also questioned the CIA's role in a letter, signed by over 50 former intelligence officials, that falsely labeled the release of Biden's laptop as part of a Russian disinformation campaign. This letter was reportedly orchestrated by former CIA deputy director Michael Morell after discussions with the Biden campaign.

FBI's Response and Broader Implications

According to Jordan, the FBI's reluctance to provide requested documents and their obstruction of Laura Dehmlow, section chief for the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, from testifying about the social media meetings, exemplifies a broader issue of transparency and accountability within federal agencies. The potential for contempt proceedings against Director Wray underscores the significant clash between congressional oversight and the executive branch's handling of sensitive information, particularly concerning major social media platforms' role in content moderation and the dissemination of politically sensitive information.