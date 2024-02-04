Rep. Jim Himes Criticizes House Speaker's Approach to Israel Aid Package

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) has publicly criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for his handling of a foreign aid package, referring to it as a 'very dirty pool' and 'staggering bad faith'. The criticism was made during an interview on CBS' 'Face the Nation', where Himes expressed his concerns about the potential negative impact of Johnson's decision to advance a standalone Israel aid package.

Concerns Over the Broader Deal

The broader deal, currently being negotiated in the Senate, aims to couple immigration law changes with foreign aid. Senate lawmakers are worried that the deal may not pass in the GOP-controlled House, as Johnson indicated that the House was excluded from the negotiations, thus reducing the chances of swift legislative action.

Johnson's Standalone Aid Approach

Johnson's letter to House Republicans outlined his intent to pass the Israel aid separately, a move that complicates the broader deal. This approach has received backlash from GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump and has caused shifting positions among congressional Republicans. Johnson's pledge to hold a vote on legislation to speed $17.6 billion in security assistance to Israel, with no strings attached, is seen as a hindrance to Senate leaders' efforts to garner support for a broader package with border security measures and aid to Ukraine.

Political Maneuvers and Contrasting Priorities

While some Republicans, such as Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), defend the broader deal, Himes suggested that certain Republicans prefer to keep the border issue unresolved for political gain in the upcoming November elections. The debate reflects contrasting priorities within Congress regarding national security concerns and the handling of foreign aid and immigration reforms. The White House has opposed this move, stating that the security of Israel should not be a political game. The ongoing political tug-of-war presents a clear picture of the complex dynamics and differing viewpoints within the political landscape.