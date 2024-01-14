en English
Politics

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Discusses Biden Impeachment Inquiry and Potential Hunter Biden Subpoena

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
On January 13, 2024, MSNBC’s Alex Witt sat down with Representative Jasmine Crockett for an interview that unearthed the evolving narrative of the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden and the potential issuance of a new subpoena for Hunter Biden, the President’s son. The conversation underscored the ongoing scrutiny and challenges faced by the Biden administration, providing a reflective window into the current political landscape.

A Closer Look at Hunter Biden’s Subpoena

The discussion, in part, revolved around Hunter Biden’s recent subpoena for a deposition by the House Oversight Committee and the looming possibility of contempt charges against him. The narrative of Hunter Biden’s past, marked by entitlement, influence peddling, and legal mulligans, was revisited. The latest development saw him indicating a possible compliance with the subpoena, a move aimed at dodging prosecution.

The Battle Over Deposing Hunter Biden

The interview presented an extensive overview of the ongoing tussle over deposing Hunter Biden. House Republicans’ move to hold him in contempt of Congress and the potential fallout of his non-compliance with the subpoena were brought into sharp focus. The interview also shed light on Hunter Biden’s defense against compliance with the GOP issued subpoena and his ongoing federal tax charges.

Hunter Biden’s Offer to Testify

Amid the swirling controversy, Hunter Biden has offered to testify before House Republican impeachment investigators after initially refusing to do so. The offer was made in the wake of a House committee voting on a contempt recommendation against him. His attorney cited a legal issue and confirmed that Hunter would comply with a new subpoena for a hearing or deposition. The House Republicans have been investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, and the House has formally authorized an impeachment inquiry into the President’s potential involvement.

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

