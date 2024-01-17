Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Republicans on Immigration, Accuses of Targeting Minority Communities

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's scathing critique of the Republican party's approach to immigration issues has stirred national conversation. Crockett called out the Republican party for their complaints about states' inability to assist migrants, accusing them of refusal to work with Democrats to find feasible solutions. Instead, she argued, Republicans are targeting communities of color, particularly those predominantly run by African-American leadership. These comments underscore the current divisive political landscape surrounding immigration policies and their impact on minority communities.

The context of Crockett's statement lies in the Mayorkas Guidelines Memo issued by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The memo instructs ICE officers and attorneys to consider a range of factors before investigating, arresting, detaining, prosecuting, or removing deportable aliens. It underscores the need for the exercise of prosecutorial discretion and a more targeted use of enforcement resources.

The memo also delves into what's known as the Considerations Memo. This document justifies Secretary Mayorkas' position on immigration enforcement guidelines and references President Biden's commitment to advancing equity for people of color and historically underserved communities.

Republicans' Stance on Immigration: A Focus on Border Security

Contrasting this, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) expressed skepticism about the deal being crafted in the Senate to pair border and migration policy changes with Ukraine aid. Johnson emphasized that now is not the time for comprehensive immigration reform, rather the need is to secure the border. He highlighted the various policy elements of H.R. 2, which includes restarting the 'remain in Mexico' asylum policy, reforming the parole process, and restarting construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Johnson has previously urged President Biden to take executive action on border and migration policy.