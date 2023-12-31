Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a former constitutional law professor, has defended the constitutional grounds for disqualifying individuals from running for presidential office. Raskin’s comments, made during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” specifically addressed the disqualification of former President Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot in Colorado and Maine.

14th Amendment’s Section 3 in Play

The disqualification is based on the use of the 14th Amendment’s Section 3. This section of the Constitution disqualifies individuals from running for office if they have engaged in insurrection, a charge leveled against Trump due to his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. This move by election officials in Colorado and Maine has sparked a heated legal debate, with reactions pouring in from Republicans and even some Democrats.

Raskin’s Defense of Constitutional Disqualification

Raskin argued that disqualifications, such as those based on the 14th Amendment, age, or natural-born citizenship requirements, are not undemocratic. Instead, they are part of the constitutional rules that govern the electoral process. He emphasized that these disqualifications are the only ones over which a person has control, unlike conditions related to birth or age.

The Road to the Supreme Court

As the controversy surrounding this issue intensifies, it is expected to reach the Supreme Court soon. Raskin has also called upon Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from any case involving Trump, citing Thomas’s wife’s involvement in spreading the ‘big lie’ about the 2020 election. Despite the legal hurdles, Trump is reportedly preparing for the November 2024 election, suggesting another potential face-off with President Joe Biden.