Rep. Goldman Criticized for Remarks to Fentanyl Victim's Mother at Border Security Hearing

At a recent House Homeland Security hearing, Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) found himself at the center of controversy. He told Josephine Dunn, a mother mourning the loss of her daughter to a fentanyl overdose, that she lacked the necessary background to comprehend the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas. This incident highlighted Goldman's dismissive attitude and the wider problem of fentanyl trafficking, which has turned into a nationwide crisis.

Ashley Dunn, Josephine's daughter, met a tragic end at the tender age of 26 due to fentanyl-laced pills. The hearing, titled "Voices for the Victims: The Heartbreaking Reality of the Mayorkas Border Crisis," was an opportunity for Dunn to share her heartbreaking story. But, instead of receiving empathy, Dunn was met with comments suggesting she was being used as a pawn in a political game.

Goldman expressed condolences, but he also implied that Dunn was being used as a fact witness in an impeachment investigation. He stated that she did not possess the necessary background to understand the concept of high crimes and misdemeanors. However, Dunn retorted that she had her own opinions and should not be dismissed as lacking understanding.

Mayorkas Border Crisis and the Fentanyl Issue

During the hearing, Dunn disagreed with Goldman's belief that increased law enforcement and resources at the border would improve the situation. She argued that Border Patrol is being overburdened with tasks outside of their intended roles due to the current administration's policies. Dunn emphasized that Border Patrol officers feel their hands are tied by Mayorkas and the administration, amplifying the fentanyl crisis.

Dunn also criticized Goldman for not visiting the southern border and failing to comprehend the severity of the border crisis. In the hearing, the issue of fentanyl trafficking was further underscored. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens reported that agents have apprehended substantial quantities of narcotics, including over 2,700 lbs of fentanyl—enough to kill the entire U.S. population.