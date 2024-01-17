Rep. Frost Criticizes Republican Immigration Policies Using Statue of Liberty as Rhetorical Device

At a recent House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing, Representative Maxwell Frost, a Democrat hailing from Florida, launched a scathing critique against Republican immigration policies. His focus was the proposed Republican bill, H.R. 2, which intends to enforce severe regulations on the asylum process and bolster policies and surveillance related to regional migration and undocumented immigrants.

Advertisment

Frost's Rhetorical Stance on Immigration

In his impassioned address, Frost used the iconic Statue of Liberty, an enduring symbol of America's open arms to immigrants, to criticize his fellow lawmakers. He provocatively suggested that if Republicans were in favor of such restrictive immigration measures as stipulated in H.R. 2, they should equally propose a bill to dismantle the Statue of Liberty.

Accusations of Hypocrisy and Hate

Advertisment

According to Frost, maintaining the Statue of Liberty while backing H.R. 2 and its 'bigoted measures', as he termed them, was an act of hypocrisy. He went further to accuse the Republicans of propagating hate rather than striving for constructive solutions to overhaul the immigration system.

Republican Defense of H.R. 2

In a swift rebuttal, Republicans defended their bill, contending that it was a necessary tool to manage the surge of migrants at the southern border. It's worth noting that the controversial bill had previously secured passage through the House without any support from the Democratic side.