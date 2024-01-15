en English
Philippines

Rep. Duterte’s Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
Rep. Duterte’s Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported

Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte of Davao City recently highlighted his legislative and social service accomplishments on January 13, 2024. As part of his report, he emphasized the success of initiatives such as the ‘Mobile Kitchen’ under the Pulong Pulong ni Pulong (PPP) program, which provided 7,050 meals to disadvantaged communities.

Commitment to Fisherfolk and Legislative Contributions

Duterte’s office has been proactive in offering assistance to 5,421 fisherfolk affected by adverse weather and seasonal fishing restrictions. In addition to assisting those living off the sea, he has championed numerous causes in the legislative arena. In 2023, he authored 78 House bills and 12 resolutions targeting support for various societal groups, including micro and small enterprises, the elderly, farmers, teachers, and children.

Social Services and Aid Programs

His office has also been successful in delivering a wide range of social services such as medical and burial support, emergency response, educational aid, employment assistance through the TUPAD program, and infrastructure improvements. A total of 25,272 patients and 963 senior citizens received help at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), along with support to 1,290 cancer patients and over 18,000 patients in private hospitals. Moreover, burial assistance was extended to 4,540 families.

Education Support and Security Enhancements

In the realm of education, Duterte’s office has shown support through scholarships for college and postgraduate students, and financial aid programs. In addition, the TUPAD program has aided 13,852 individuals, and the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program has assisted 3,617 recipients. On the security front, 33 roving motorcycles were distributed to barangay police, enhancing community safety. Duterte’s office also provided indemnity insurance to health workers and nutrition scholars, recognizing their invaluable contribution to society.

Infrastructure Projects and Community Contributions

Infrastructure projects like the Davao Coastal Road and Ma-a Flyover are underway, promising to improve the region’s connectivity and economic prospects. In a bid to uplift community living standards, Duterte’s office has contributed various resources, including tents, wheelchairs, and solar street lights.

Philippines Politics Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Philippines

