Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family’s Influence on His Political Journey

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:48 pm EST
In a candid interaction at a Candidate Café event, Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips offered a glimpse into how his family’s history has significantly shaped his life and political career. The discussion journeyed through his familial roots, his father’s military service, and his transformational encounter with the lone survivor of his father’s fatal helicopter crash in Vietnam.

Dear Abby’s Political Influence

Phillips reminisced about his grandmother, Pauline Phillips, fondly recognized as the advice columnist “Dear Abby.” She wielded a significant influence over his political leanings, advising him to align himself with the Democrats. He recollected an incident from the 1980 presidential campaign when she astutely questioned the practicality of a candidate holding an event at a middle school close to the election – a testament to her insightful political acumen.

Legacy of Loss and Triumph

Phillips also shared his family’s tradition of attending a summer camp in the Mount Washington Valley. This practice, spanning three generations, originated with his father, an army captain who tragically died in a helicopter crash during the Vietnam War shortly before Phillips was born. The loss had a profound impact on Phillips, shaping his life in ways beyond measure. Subsequent to his father’s death, his mother married into a family that saw considerable success with the Belvedere Vodka brand and Talenti Gelato.

Phillips’ great-grandfather shared a philosophy that resonated with the representative – the idea of leveraging wealth for the greater good. He compared money to manure, asserting that it should be spread around to fertilize rather than piled up to stink – a philosophy that Phillips carries forward in his approach to public service.

From Culture Shock to Reconciliation

Elected to Congress in 2018, Phillips recalled his initial culture shock and his ambitious hopes for bipartisan collaboration. These expectations were soon met with the harsh reality of political division. The representative shared his journey to Vietnam, where he visited the site of his father’s helicopter crash. There, he met the crash’s lone survivor, marking a significant moment of reconciliation in his life.

Phillips’ narrative intertwines personal history with his political aspirations, painting a vivid picture of the values that have shaped his approach to public service. His story serves as a testament to the profound influence of familial roots on an individual’s life trajectory and ideological leanings.

History Politics United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

