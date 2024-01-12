en English
Politics

Rep Dean Phillips: A Victim of Media Blackout?

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:00 pm EST
U.S. Representative Dean Phillips, a presidential candidate, has voiced his growing discontent over what he perceives as a deliberate media blackout of his campaign. Phillips, who represents suburban Minneapolis, has cast accusations at the liberal media and the Biden campaign, alleging them of silencing his voice in the Democratic primary race. Despite lagging considerably behind President Joe Biden in the polls, Phillips argues that media titans like MSNBC have denied him visibility, with only political right-leaning outlets expressing any interest.

Accusations of Undemocratic Practices

Phillips, known for his mainstream legislative approach, feels sidelined. He asserts that the lack of media coverage he is receiving is undemocratic and signifies a troubling trend in the party. According to Phillips, the Biden campaign has gone as far as discouraging attendance at his events and pressuring media outlets to blot out his existence from their coverage. This, he believes, is a clear infringement on the democratic process and a veiled attempt to manipulate the outcome of the primary race.

Trying to Break Through the Media Wall

While Phillips’ accusations against MSNBC and the Biden campaign are severe, it is essential to note that CNN has offered him seven bookings since the start of his campaign. This contrasts significantly with Phillips’ allegations, indicating that some media outlets are more accommodating than he suggests. Nevertheless, the fact remains that any media wall, perceived or otherwise, presents a significant hurdle for any non-frontrunner candidate attempting to gain traction in a political race.

The Broader Implications

Phillips’ experiences and accusations illuminate the broader issue of media representation for political candidates, particularly those who are not leading the race. It sparks a conversation about the current state of the media ecosystem in Washington and questions the fairness of media coverage. As this story unfolds, it will be critical to scrutinize how these allegations impact the Democratic primary race and the future of media-politics interaction.

Politics United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

