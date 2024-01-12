Rep. Clay Higgins Alleges FBI Involvement in January 6 Capitol Riot

Representative Clay Higgins has made significant claims surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show. Higgins alleges that nearly 200 undercover FBI agents were embedded in the crowd both inside and outside the Capitol Building on that fateful day. These agents, according to Higgins, were disguised as Trump supporters and possibly led and directed the crowd, leveraging their knowledge of the building’s layout.

FBI Involvement: An Unconfirmed Allegation

FBI Director Christopher Wray has not confirmed the alleged presence of undercover agents during the riot. However, Higgins asserts that it would be challenging for civilians to navigate the labyrinthine Capitol without inside help, suggesting a broader conspiracy. The goal, Higgins implies, was to discredit the MAGA movement and tarnish its America First ideology.

A Possible Setup: Seeding the Idea of a Radical Takeover

Higgins went a step further to claim that these FBI agents were active participants in online groups ahead of January 6, planting the seed of a radical takeover. If these revelations hold any truth, they suggest that the riot, which led to numerous Trump supporters’ incarceration and attempts to bar Trump from future ballots, may have been orchestrated as a setup.

Implications for the MAGA Movement

According to Higgins, this operation aimed to dismantle the Make America Great Again movement and portray it as a national threat. The fallout from the riot, which resulted in mass incarcerations, has indeed dealt a significant blow to the movement, raising questions about the extent of potential government involvement.