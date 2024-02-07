Rep. Chrissy Houlahan's 83rd Town Hall: A Focus on Family Support

In a continued commitment to making her office accessible and accountable to her constituents, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) has announced her upcoming 83rd town hall meeting. The event, set for Monday, February 12, at 6 p.m. at the Kennett Library, underscores Houlahan's dedication to fostering federal support for families and children in her district.

Agenda for the Town Hall

The town hall meeting will serve as a platform for Houlahan to update constituents on her key legislative initiatives. These include efforts to expand paid family leave, improve mother and infant nutrition, and enhance education to better prepare students for the evolving economy. The event promises insightful discussions, with a Q&A session slated to follow the legislative update. Kennett Library Executive Director, Chris Manna, will moderate the Q&A, ensuring a balanced and informative session.

Impact of Recent Legislation

The town hall announcement comes on the heels of the passage of the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act. Houlahan, a staunch supporter of the Act, has played an instrumental role in its implementation. The legislation aims to expand the Child Tax Credit, potentially benefiting up to 26,000 children in Chester and Berks Counties.

Houlahan's Continued Service to the Community

With a background that includes service as an Air Force veteran, engineer, entrepreneur, educator, and nonprofit leader, Houlahan brings a diverse and grounded perspective to her role. Currently, she serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Her leadership and commitment to public service have earned her several accolades, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award and the Congressional Management Foundation's 2022 Democracy Award for best Constituent Services.

Community members looking to attend the town hall are urged to RSVP due to limited seating, ensuring an open and engaging platform for all attendees.