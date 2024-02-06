Rep. Chris Smith Raises Alarm Over WHO's Pandemic Treaty

U.S. Representative Chris Smith raised critical concerns during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol about the World Health Organization's (WHO) proposed Pandemic Treaty. The treaty, announced in 2021, aims to enhance international cooperation and pandemic preparedness. Yet, Smith, backed by a panel of experts, is apprehensive about possible WHO overreach and the treaty's fallout on U.S. sovereignty. They argue the agreement needs further scrutiny.

Concerns Over Sovereignty and Transparency

Smith's primary worries revolve around potential infringements on U.S. sovereignty and taxpayer rights. Particularly concerning is the possibility that American taxpayer dollars could be funneled toward practices like abortion, perceived threats to U.S. intellectual property rights, and what Smith sees as a 'global power grab' by the WHO.

Impact on Global Governance and Free Expression

The proposed treaty also raises concerns about global governance, transparency, and freedom of expression. Smith, along with other House Republicans, believes that it could lead to unprecedented control by the WHO over global health policies, potentially limiting the ability of individual countries to respond to health crises in ways that align with their national interests.

The Biden Administration and the WHO Treaty

The Biden administration's intentions regarding presenting the treaty to the Senate for ratification remain unclear. The administration's stance on the treaty is in stark contrast to the actions of former President Donald Trump, who severed ties with the WHO, citing concerns about its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Pandemic Treaty, expected to be legally binding, will include a sustainable funding mechanism based on annual contributions to the WHO. As global health crises continue to pose significant challenges, the treaty's implications for national sovereignty and global governance are under intense scrutiny.