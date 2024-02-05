Rep. Chip Roy Slams Border Bill as 'War, Debt, and Open Borders' Scheme

U.S. Representative Chip Roy has lambasted a bipartisan Senate bill, dubbing it a 'War, Debt, and Open Borders' scheme. In a series of tweets, Roy accused the Democrats of utilizing the bill to bolster President Biden against former President Trump by attributing open borders to the Republicans. His argument hinges on the assertion that the bill is not designed to enhance border security, but to fund perpetual wars, borrow money for foreign aid, and facilitate what he terms as the 'Democrat scam of mass migration.'

The 'War, Debt, and Open Borders' Bill

A deep dive into the contentious bill reveals that it includes $118 billion in borrowed funds. Of this colossal sum, $60 billion is earmarked for Ukraine, with additional foreign aid trickling into Israel and Taiwan. It also earmarks $20 billion for ostensible border security. However, Roy argues this provision will only serve to escalate border traffic rather than contain it. In his perspective, the bill is an exploitation of legal loopholes, and it falls short in enforcing immigration laws effectively.

Alternative GOP Proposals

As an alternative, Roy cites House GOP proposals HR2 and HR29. These proposals, he contends, are designed to close the aforementioned legal loopholes and compel the executive branch to adhere to immigration law. He criticizes the Senate deal for its provisions that, according to him, will only pave the way for more illegal immigration and perpetuate the policy of catch-and-release.

A Call for Rejection and Enforcement

Roy has emerged as a vocal critic of the bill and continues to call for its rejection. He urges Republicans to pressure the Biden administration into employing existing tools to secure the border before passing new legislation. His stance on detaining individuals attempting to cross the border is also clear, underscoring his belief in enforcing existing laws and holding the administration accountable.