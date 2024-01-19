Rep. Chip Roy Rebukes GOP and Trump over Border Security, Backs DeSantis

In a defining moment of political candor, Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) made waves with his recent appearance on Fox Business Network.

The seasoned congressman delivered a fiery critique against his own party and former President Donald Trump for their lackluster approach towards border security and immigration policy.

During his interview, Roy referred to a speech he delivered on the House floor, wherein he lambasted the Republican Party for perpetuating unproductive strategies.

He voiced strong criticism against the party for increasing funds for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas while paradoxically discussing his impeachment.

While Roy agreed with Trump's assertion that the current border deal is inadequate, he unflinchingly pointed out the former President's accountability.

Roy highlighted the failure of the Trump administration and Republicans, including Paul Ryan, to pass a border security bill in 2018 or finalize the construction of the border wall.