en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Rep. Chip Roy Expresses Discontent over New Spending Deal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Rep. Chip Roy Expresses Discontent over New Spending Deal

U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas) voiced his discontent with the newly unveiled top-line spending agreement during an interview on CNN. He criticized the deal for relying heavily on budget ‘gimmicks’ which exceed the statutory spending caps introduced by the Fiscal Responsibility Act debt limit bill in the previous year. While Roy did not exclude the prospect of backing a motion to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) over the spending arrangement, he noted that it was not his preferred course of action.

Details of the Spending Agreement

The spending deal, brought to light by congressional leaders, comprises a $1.59 trillion base top line with an additional estimated $69 billion allocated for nondefense spending adjustments for the most part of fiscal year 2024. However, Roy and a group of staunch conservatives have expressed their opposition to the deal and the peripheral budget agreements, some of which were set in motion by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as part of the Fiscal Responsibility Act agreement last year.

Speaker Johnson’s Response

Speaker Johnson, aware of the dissatisfaction brewing within his ranks, conceded in a letter that not everyone would be pleased with the spending levels, and that they fell short of achieving the desired spending cuts. He did, however, point to some victories, such as the clawback of IRS funding and a $6.1 billion reduction in ‘COVID-era slush funds.’ According to Johnson, this is the most favorable budget agreement Republicans have reached in over a decade.

Possible Implications

Given the slim GOP majority, resistance from within the party could hamper Johnson’s capacity to present spending bills on the House floor following the regular procedure. To avoid this deadlock, Johnson might consider employing a ‘suspension of the rules’ process. Roy cautioned against this move, arguing that it could compromise the standard legislative order. The urgency to finalize the spending deal is heightened by the looming government funding deadlines scheduled for January 19 and February 2.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Transgender Teen Challenges Oklahoma Board's Gender Identity Record Policy
In the heartland of Oklahoma, a transgender teenager, known legally as J Doe, is taking a courageous stand against the Oklahoma State Board of Education’s decision that forbids alterations to school records reflecting a student’s affirmed gender identity. J Doe, now living as a male with his parents’ full backing, procured a court order to
Transgender Teen Challenges Oklahoma Board's Gender Identity Record Policy
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
8 mins ago
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI's Statement with 'Taqiya-Kalam': A Tactical Clash of Words
8 mins ago
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI's Statement with 'Taqiya-Kalam': A Tactical Clash of Words
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
3 mins ago
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
6 mins ago
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
6 mins ago
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
3 mins
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
3 mins
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
4 mins
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
6 mins
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
6 mins
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
6 mins
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
6 mins
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
8 mins
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
8 mins
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
21 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
52 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app