Rep. Chip Roy Expresses Discontent over New Spending Deal

U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas) voiced his discontent with the newly unveiled top-line spending agreement during an interview on CNN. He criticized the deal for relying heavily on budget ‘gimmicks’ which exceed the statutory spending caps introduced by the Fiscal Responsibility Act debt limit bill in the previous year. While Roy did not exclude the prospect of backing a motion to oust Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) over the spending arrangement, he noted that it was not his preferred course of action.

Details of the Spending Agreement

The spending deal, brought to light by congressional leaders, comprises a $1.59 trillion base top line with an additional estimated $69 billion allocated for nondefense spending adjustments for the most part of fiscal year 2024. However, Roy and a group of staunch conservatives have expressed their opposition to the deal and the peripheral budget agreements, some of which were set in motion by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as part of the Fiscal Responsibility Act agreement last year.

Speaker Johnson’s Response

Speaker Johnson, aware of the dissatisfaction brewing within his ranks, conceded in a letter that not everyone would be pleased with the spending levels, and that they fell short of achieving the desired spending cuts. He did, however, point to some victories, such as the clawback of IRS funding and a $6.1 billion reduction in ‘COVID-era slush funds.’ According to Johnson, this is the most favorable budget agreement Republicans have reached in over a decade.

Possible Implications

Given the slim GOP majority, resistance from within the party could hamper Johnson’s capacity to present spending bills on the House floor following the regular procedure. To avoid this deadlock, Johnson might consider employing a ‘suspension of the rules’ process. Roy cautioned against this move, arguing that it could compromise the standard legislative order. The urgency to finalize the spending deal is heightened by the looming government funding deadlines scheduled for January 19 and February 2.