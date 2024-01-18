Rep. Barry Moore Scores A+ for Pro-Life Voting Record

Representative Barry Moore has been conferred an A+ score by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a recognition that underscores his strong pro-life voting record. This scorecard is a tool used to assess legislators' commitment to anti-abortion policies and hold them accountable for their votes.

Upon receiving the accolade, Moore expressed sincere gratitude. He took this opportunity to reiterate his staunch stance against abortion, and what he labeled as 'radical Democrat life-killing policies.' He further confirmed his unwavering dedication towards fighting for the rights of the unborn and upholding the sanctity of life.

The Scorecard's Significance

The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America's scorecard serves as a crucial evaluation tool in the political landscape. It scrutinizes every vote and action of Congress members, focusing on their defense of the lives of the unborn and infants. This includes their stand on the funding of abortion with tax dollars and resistance to extreme abortion-oriented executive actions.

It is worth noting that Representative Barry Moore is not alone in garnering such recognition. U.S. Senator Todd Young and Senator Mike Braun have both received an 'A+' rating for their support of pro-life policies in the Senate. Similarly, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was awarded an A+ for championing pro-life legislation and initiatives. These legislators, like Moore, have been lauded for consistently standing up against pro-abortion actions and defending the lives of the unborn.

A Broader Picture

In the broader context, these scores reflect the ongoing efforts of pro-life advocates like Leonard Leo, a conservative leader who has been instrumental in pushing an extreme anti-abortion agenda. Through his right-wing non-profit network, Leo has donated over $10 million since 2020 to groups, including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, intensifying the fight against abortion.