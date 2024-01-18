Rep. Barry Moore Introduces Bill to Curb DUI Offenses by Immigrants

In a bold move to curb intoxicated driving offenses by immigrants, U.S. Representative Barry Moore has introduced a bill, H.R. 6976, that seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act. The proposed amendment aims to make individuals convicted of or who have committed offenses for driving under the influence inadmissible and deportable.

Advertisment

A Personal Tragedy Spurs Action

Representative Moore, a Republican from Enterprise, Alabama, discussed the bill on WVNN's 'The Yaffee Program.' He cited a heart-wrenching incident from his hometown, where a family lost their son and daughter-in-law to an undocumented immigrant who had previously been deported and was at the time of the accident driving under the influence. Moore highlighted the lack of accountability when individuals without driver's licenses and car insurance are let off with minimal punishment.

The Journey of H.R. 6976

Advertisment

The bill is now set to go through the Judiciary Committee, where Moore is optimistic about gaining bipartisan support and eventually presenting it for a floor vote. The proposed legislation would serve as a deterrent, ensuring that such tragedies do not repeat themselves.

Moore's Stance on Border Security

In addition to pushing for H.R. 6976, Moore has taken a robust stance on border security. He has pledged not to vote for any government funding until the border is secured. This declaration is part of his earlier commitment to the Immigration Accountability Project. As negotiations continue in the Senate for a deal to fund aid to Ukraine and increase border security funding, Moore's stance could prove pivotal.