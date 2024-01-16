Rep. Andy Biggs Proposes Bill to Secure Salaries Amidst Shutdown Concerns

As the U.S. Congress grapples with the threat of a partial government shutdown, Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has stepped into the spotlight, set to introduce his proposed legislation, the "Funding a Secure America Act". This bill aims to secure continuous salaries for border officials and other key national security personnel during government shutdowns. The proposed legislation primarily targets employees within the Department of Homeland Security, comprising Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Transportation Security Administration. Additionally, it extends to members of the armed forces, air safety control officers, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Biggs' Stance on Government Shutdown

Biggs has not shied away from expressing his views on a government shutdown. He stands firm on his demand for enforcing more stringent security measures at the southern border and has stated that any spending legislation lacking new border policies will not receive his endorsement. His advocacy for the passage of border legislation comes to the fore as he, along with at least four other conservative co-sponsors, opposes a temporary measure to extend funding into early March.

Imminent Vote Amidst Shutdown Concerns

With the clock ticking towards an impending deadline to avert a partial government shutdown, a crucial vote is scheduled this week. Senate and House leaders have suggested a short-term continuing resolution to delay spending deadlines, offering a six-week window to finalize the must-pass spending legislation for fiscal 2024. Despite the possibility of some Republicans opposing, the Senate is expected to vote on this measure, predicted to pass with the backing of Democrats and centrist Republicans in the House.

Conservative Support for the Bill

Biggs is not alone in his endeavor. Montana GOP Representative Matt Rosendale, a co-sponsor of the bill, shares Biggs' belief in leveraging government funding to enforce conservative policy changes. This includes a particular emphasis on securing the border and curbing spending. Despite internal disagreements within the GOP, there is a growing push to pass the legislation to soften the impact of a potential shutdown.