Renowned Journalist and Former MP Mokhlesur Rahman Passes Away at 86 in Rangpur

GAIBANDHA, March 4, 2024 - Mokhlesur Rahman, a distinguished figure known for his dual role as a principal of Sadullapur Degree College and a correspondent for the Bangladesh Observer, has died following a tragic accident at his home. At 86, Rahman's death marks the end of a prolific career spanning journalism and politics, leaving a void in both sectors.

Advertisment

Tragic Accident and Immediate Aftermath

Early on the morning of his passing, Rahman sustained severe burn injuries under circumstances that have yet to be fully disclosed. He was promptly admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) for urgent care. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Rahman succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a legacy touched by his commitment to education, journalism, and political service. His demise has elicited a wave of condolences from across the nation, highlighting his impact on the local community and beyond.

Life and Legacy of Mokhlesur Rahman

Advertisment

Rahman's career was marked by a notable dedication to public service. In addition to his educational and journalistic endeavors, he served as an elected Member of Parliament (MP) for the Gaibandha-3 constituency and held the position of chairman for the Palashbari Upazila Parishad. These roles underscored his commitment to the development and welfare of his community. His funeral, attended by a large congregation following the Maghrib prayers, was a testament to the high regard in which he was held by his peers, family, and the citizens of Gaibandha.

Remembering a Stalwart

Rahman's passing is not merely the loss of a former MP or journalist; it represents the departure of a visionary who believed in the power of education, the importance of accurate reporting, and the necessity of dedicated public service. His life's work, spanning decades, leaves behind a blueprint for future generations to follow. As the community mourns, it also reflects on the lessons of resilience, integrity, and service that Rahman championed throughout his life.

As the sun sets on the illustrious career of Mokhlesur Rahman, his legacy serves as a beacon for aspiring journalists, educators, and politicians. His contributions to the fields of journalism and public service have set a high bar for excellence, dedication, and commitment to societal welfare. While his absence will be profoundly felt, his influence will undoubtedly persist, inspiring future leaders to pursue their endeavors with the same fervor and dedication that Rahman exemplified.