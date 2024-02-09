Renewed Legal Battle Over Confederate Statue in Winston-Salem

The United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) have rekindled a legal battle concerning the removal of a Confederate statue in Winston-Salem. The statue was taken down in 2019, but the dispute lingers on, echoing broader controversies about the place of such monuments in public spaces.

Advertisment

The Rebirth of a Legal Battle

In December 2023, the UDC filed an amended complaint with the North Carolina Supreme Court, appealing the dismissal of their original lawsuit. The UDC is suing the city of Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, and Winston Courthouse LLC, seeking to establish ownership of the statue and responsibilities related to its removal and storage.

A Statue's Contentious Journey

Advertisment

The statue's removal, declared as a public nuisance by the city, is contested by the UDC. The city proposed relocating the statue to Salem Cemetery, where Confederate soldiers are buried. However, the UDC rejected this offer, opting instead to pursue legal action.

Monuments, Memory, and Modernity

As debates about Confederate monuments continue to evolve across the nation, the UDC's persistence in this legal battle reflects their commitment to preserving what they view as an essential part of history.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Greensboro has been awarded several ACC championships in gymnastics, swimming/diving, and golf. Charlotte, on the other hand, will host the men's basketball tournament in 2027 and 2029. This allocation is seen as a consolation for Greensboro, which has traditionally been the ACC's home base.

The decision underscores Charlotte's growing significance in hosting major events following the relocation of the ACC headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte.

Back in Winston-Salem, the statue remains a point of contention. The UDC asserts that the city violated their rights and exceeded its authority by forcing the statue's removal. The city denies these allegations and seeks to dismiss the suit.

The UDC raised $3,000 to erect the statue in 1905, and the ownership question has been a recurring theme in both the original and current lawsuits. The UDC's determination to fight for their cause reflects the ongoing tension between preserving history and acknowledging its complexities.

As the legal battle unfolds, the statue stands as a symbol of a divided past, a contested present, and an uncertain future. Its fate, like many other Confederate monuments, hangs in the balance, caught in the crosscurrents of history, memory, and modernity.