Renewed Curfew in Alavanyo, Nkonya Townships Amid Clashes: Government Calls for Peace

The Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has announced the extension of curfew hours in Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships, Oti Region, effective March 1, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, aiming to quell recent violent clashes. The government appreciates local efforts towards peace and insists on non-violent conflict resolution, emphasizing a strict prohibition against the possession of arms and offensive weapons in these areas.

Background of the Curfew Extension

Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships have a long history of disputes, often leading to violence and loss of lives. The recent upsurge in clashes prompted the government to reassess and extend the curfew hours as a measure to ensure public safety and encourage a peaceful resolution to conflicts. This decision underscores the government's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region, while also highlighting the ongoing challenges in achieving lasting harmony between the communities involved.

Government's Stance and Community Efforts

In response to the violence, the Ministry's statement reiterates the government's gratitude towards the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and residents for their peacekeeping efforts. It also reminds the public of the established mechanisms available for conflict and dispute resolution, urging communities to abstain from violence. The prohibition of arms and offensive weapons is strictly enforced, with a warning that violators will face arrest and prosecution, emphasizing the government's zero-tolerance policy towards actions that undermine peace initiatives.

Implications and Future Outlook

The renewed curfew and the government's call for peace in Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships are critical steps towards addressing the root causes of conflict and working towards sustainable peace in the region. As the communities navigate these challenging times, the effectiveness of the curfew and adherence to government directives will play essential roles in shaping the future of peace and stability in the area. While the curfew aims to provide immediate relief from violence, the long-term resolution of disputes requires continued dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation among all stakeholders involved.

The situation in Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding community conflicts and the importance of collective efforts in achieving peace. As the Oti Region looks forward, the hope is for a renewed commitment to peace, dialogue, and reconciliation, paving the way for a harmonious coexistence.