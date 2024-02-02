Remembering Shamsul Haque Bhuiyan: A Legacy in Public Service and Education

Shamsul Haque Bhuiyan, a former lawmaker and a prominent figure in Bangladesh's Awami League, breathed his last on a Friday morning at a private hospital in Dhaka. Suffering from an incurable disease, Bhuiyan carved a path as a dedicated public servant, a stalwart contributor to education, and a key player in the infrastructural development of Bangladesh.

Legacy in Education and Infrastructure

Notably, Bhuiyan's contributions to education in Bangladesh are invaluable. He is the founder of Faridganj Gardkalindia Hazera-Hasmat Degree College, a testament to his commitment to the betterment of his community. His influence extended beyond education, as he served as the former chief engineer of Dhaka City Corporation, playing a pivotal role in the civic planning of the capital city.

A Storied Political Career

Bhuiyan's political journey was marked by significant milestones, including his tenure as the president of the Chandpur district Awami League. Elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Faridganj constituency in 2014, he showcased his dedication to public service. Despite his illness, Bhuiyan stayed politically active. In the 2024 parliamentary elections, he demonstrated his independent spirit by running as an independent candidate in the Chandpur-4 (Faridganj) and Chandpur-3 (Sadar-Haimchar) constituencies. His efforts, however, did not culminate in victory.

An Influential Industrialist and Patron of Higher Education

His influence wasn't confined to politics and education. As an industrialist, Bhuiyan founded the Apollo Group of Industries, contributing significantly to the growth of Bangladesh's industrial sector. As a senate member of Dhaka University, he was instrumental in shaping higher education in the country.

His funeral prayers, namaz-e-janaza, were scheduled to be held in his hometown of Faridganj in the afternoon following his passing. His death leaves a void in the spheres of education, industry, and politics in Bangladesh. Shamsul Haque Bhuiyan's legacy as a dedicated public servant and a contributor to education and infrastructure will be remembered fondly.